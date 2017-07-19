Dr. Russell Stanley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Stanley, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Stanley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
San Antonio Podiatry Associates PC8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 450, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-0279
North West3303 Rogers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 692-0279
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr Stanley for about 4 years now and love him and his practice. We are leave his office feeling better and with a positive outlook on whatever the situation is that took us in. His staff is so friendly and know and remember your name. I would highly recommend him and his practice.
About Dr. Russell Stanley, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- California State University Northridge
