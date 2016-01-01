See All Pediatricians in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Russell Spadaro, MD

Pediatrics
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Russell Spadaro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Spadaro works at Oak Tree Pediatrics and More in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Tree Pediatrics and More
    2125 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste B1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-6232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Russell Spadaro, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619948445
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Spadaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spadaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spadaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spadaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spadaro works at Oak Tree Pediatrics and More in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Spadaro’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spadaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spadaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spadaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spadaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

