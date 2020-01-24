See All Otolaryngologists in Caldwell, ID
Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Russell Snow, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Valor Health.

Dr. Snow works at Snow Ear-Nose-Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Snow Ear-Nose-Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery
    119 W Logan St Ste A, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7318

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Valor Health

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Audiogram Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Smell and Taste Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

