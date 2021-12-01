Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Silverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Silverman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Oswego Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Silverman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SJP Cardiovascular Specialists4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 202, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-6699Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
- Oswego Hospital
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
My first visit was almost 38 years ago and was a great experience. Stayed with his practice till I moved to Florida in 1998. He and Dr Marvasti (Surgeon) took the best care and took the time to listen
About Dr. Russell Silverman, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1700808250
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.