Dr. Russell Sassani, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Sassani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Sassani works at Take Shape Plastic Surgery in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Take Shape Plastic Surgery
    4161 NW 5th St Ste 100, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 585-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 21, 2022
    The results where amazing, treatment over the top, nurse Kim is an angel, Dr. Sassani very profesional and easy to access in recovery period. I had Top Surgery on November 11,2021. Didn’t have any complications and I’m in love with my chest. Thanks Mel, for making us laugh.
    Jan — Feb 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Sassani, MD
    About Dr. Russell Sassani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194788026
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship - Plastic Surgery Associates of Miami
    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Hospital of the Unversity of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University College of Pharmacy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Sassani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sassani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sassani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sassani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sassani works at Take Shape Plastic Surgery in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sassani’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sassani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sassani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

