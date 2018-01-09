Dr. Russell Sandman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Sandman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Russell Sandman, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Hoboken, NJ.
Dr. Sandman works at
Locations
Hoboken Orthodontics928 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 584-0453
Bergen Orthodontics500 Piermont Rd Ste 201, Closter, NJ 07624 Directions (201) 584-0350Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 1:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandman and his team are the absolute best. They provide exquisite care and produce amazing results all while being friendly and kind! I do not have enough good things to say about my experience here.
About Dr. Russell Sandman, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1023154341
Education & Certifications
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sandman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
446 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandman.
