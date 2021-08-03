Dr. Saloom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Saloom, MD
Dr. Russell Saloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Russell J. Saloom MD9237 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-1110
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Saloom and his staff have been taking care of my eyes for the past 3 to 4 years. I have a high level of confidence in their work. Very proffessional plus very friendly.
About Dr. Russell Saloom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1760671770
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Saloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saloom has seen patients for Trichiasis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saloom speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.