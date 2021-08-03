Overview

Dr. Russell Saloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Saloom works at Premiere Laser Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.