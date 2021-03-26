Overview

Dr. Russell Russo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital.



Dr. Russo works at NOEH Orthopedics and Sports medicine, New Orleans, LA in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.