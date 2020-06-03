See All Podiatrists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Russell Rowan, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Russell Rowan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Rowan works at Tallahassee Podiatry Associates in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Hammer Toe Repair and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tallahassee Podiatry Associates, PA
    1866 Buford Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 878-6998
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Capital Healthplan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 03, 2020
    I love love Dr Rowan he treated both me and my mom he is absolutely the best and the only one until he retired I will see.
    Barbara Farmer — Jun 03, 2020
    About Dr. Russell Rowan, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1578526612
    Education & Certifications

    • COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Rowan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowan works at Tallahassee Podiatry Associates in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rowan’s profile.

    Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Hammer Toe Repair and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

