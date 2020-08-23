See All Hepatology in New York, NY
Dr. Russell Rosenblatt, MD

Hepatology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Rosenblatt, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenblatt works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Gallbladder Scan
Viral Hepatitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Gallbladder Scan

Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatic Adenoma Chevron Icon
Hepatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Liver Mass Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2020
    Dr rosenblatt was wonderful from bedside manner.To knowledge and listening and understanding I would highly recommend him to any one James garcia
    Doreen burgos — Aug 23, 2020
    About Dr. Russell Rosenblatt, MD

    • Hepatology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114217635
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Rosenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenblatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenblatt works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosenblatt’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

