Dr. Russell Reisner, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Russell Reisner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Reisner works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America-eastern Regional Medical Center
    1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 537-7547
    Langhorne Surgical Group PC
    1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 304, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 710-4130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    About Dr. Russell Reisner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629159041
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reisner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reisner has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reisner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reisner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reisner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

