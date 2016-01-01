Overview

Dr. Russell Reisner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Reisner works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.