Dr. Russell Reed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.



Dr. Reed works at Covington Cardiovascular Care (CCC) in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.