Dr. Russell Read, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Read, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Read works at
Locations
Univ. of Alabama Ophthalmology Services Foundation700 18th St S Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 731-9050
Callahan Eye Hospital1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 325-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like the fact when he enters the room he comes in greeting you and the whole family, he walks in commonly, NOT IN A RUSH AS IF IM THERE WASTING HIS TIME, instead, he sats down patiently and listens to your problem and concerns. He addresses any concerns in a very calm manner and explains everything in a way you can understand it. I give him a 10 he is an outstanding doctor and we love him!!!
About Dr. Russell Read, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770518474
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Read has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Read accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Read has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Read has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Read on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Read. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Read.
