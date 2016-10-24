Overview

Dr. Russell Read, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Read works at UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.