Dr. Russell Ramey, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (43)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Russell Ramey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Ramey works at Approved Surgical Associates in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Approved Surgical Associates Inc.
    1330 Mercy Dr NW Ste 222, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 489-1451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 13, 2020
    Dr. Ramey is a caring, compassionate and very thorough surgeon. He took the time to meet with me and my family prior to my surgery to be certain all our question and concerns were answered. Post surgery Dr Ramey always makes sure he stops by daily with with updates and to answer any questions you may have. (I do not believe he sleeps)
    About Dr. Russell Ramey, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639128788
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Ramey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramey works at Approved Surgical Associates in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ramey’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

