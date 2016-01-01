Dr. Russell Putnam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Putnam, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Putnam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Putnam works at
Locations
Clifton E. Wilkerson MD PA2850 Lewis Ln Ste 101, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 784-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russell Putnam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1609197227
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Putnam works at
