Dr. Russell Putnam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Putnam works at Clifton E Wilkerson MD in Paris, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.