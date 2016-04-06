Dr. Russell Postier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Postier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Postier, MD
Dr. Russell Postier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
OU Physicians Internal Medical825 NE 10th St Ste 2300, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-3445
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was a young, scared patient with a major medical problem. Dr.Postier was a life saver, and life changer. I trust him fully and would reccomend him to anyone needing a surgeon.
About Dr. Russell Postier, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Postier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Postier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Postier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
