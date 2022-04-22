Dr. Russell Petrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Petrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Petrie, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Petrie works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Newport Orthopedic Institute16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 722-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrie?
Dr. Russell Petrie is skilled, knowledgeable and gifted in the field of Orthopedic surgery and his PA-C Kerri Knodel is also amazing and quite knowledgeable. What an amazing team and speaking of team, Dr. Petrie is the Orthopedic physician/surgeon for the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2016 I had my right shoulder repaired by Dr. Petrie. Yes an 80% rotator tear with cartilage damage and a shaved clavicle and today good as new. Currently I finished my left shoulder consult and will be seeking repair of several issues that have caused tremendous pain and lack of functionality. I met with Dr. Petrie and Kerri and they both were quite thorough on the prognosis, risks, treatment, surgery and recovery. I could not ask for a more knowledgeable and gifted surgeon and team! If you are looking for the best in this field look no more. I highly recommend Dr. Petrie, Kerri and staff as they are second to none!
About Dr. Russell Petrie, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1730119074
Education & Certifications
- U Pitt
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrie works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.