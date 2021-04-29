Dr. Russell Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Perry, MD
Dr. Russell Perry, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
Fawcett Iv William A MD2965 Harrison St Ste 315, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Absolutely wonderful - 10 out of 10. Most of the staff was very friendly and efficient, so no problem there. Dr. Perry listened, seemed to be interested, answered all my questions, and I finally have answers to my problem (after THREE urgent care visits). I would highly recommend him as an ENT.
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- University Of Mississippi Med Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M University
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
