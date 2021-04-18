Overview

Dr. Russell Pellar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Dyer.



Dr. Pellar works at Saint Margaret Healthcare HPL in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.