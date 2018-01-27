Dr. Parvin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Parvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Parvin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Parvin works at
Locations
St. Mary's Hospital56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (203) 709-4001
Surgi-center Anesthesiologists P.c160 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 709-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient, personable no rush explains till u understand all aspects of visit. . This was my first visit and I am confident we will resolve or maintain heathy my gastrointestinal issues in the future.
About Dr. Russell Parvin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parvin has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
