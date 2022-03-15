See All Otolaryngologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Russell Otto, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Russell Otto, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Russell Otto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

Dr. Otto works at North Texas ENT&Allergy Center in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas ENT&Allergy Center
    1209 Bent Oaks Ct, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 891-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • Community Care Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Otto?

    Mar 15, 2022
    Could not believe the amount of time spent going through all of my issues to try and weed out what the actual cause of my sinus issues were. Unlike a lot of practices Dr. Otto and his staff take the time to really understand the patient, their medical history as well as their symptoms before recommending any treatment plan. Highly recommend this group and Dr. Otto.
    Jim C. — Mar 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Otto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russell Otto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Otto to family and friends

    Dr. Otto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Otto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russell Otto, MD.

    About Dr. Russell Otto, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932173051
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine - MD
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Missouri - Columbia B.S. Biochemistry
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otto works at North Texas ENT&Allergy Center in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Otto’s profile.

    Dr. Otto has seen patients for Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Russell Otto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.