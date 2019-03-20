See All Pediatricians in Aiea, HI
Dr. Russell Ogawa, MD

Pediatrics
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Ogawa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ogawa works at Childrens Medical Assocs Inc in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ryan N. Sumida M.d. Inc.
    99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 211, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 488-8441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 20, 2019
    Dr. Ogawa is exceptional! He is brilliant very easy to talk to. He explains everything thoroughly and will answer all your questions. It's always a pleasant meeting when we bring our son to him.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    About Dr. Russell Ogawa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396788527
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Ogawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogawa works at Childrens Medical Assocs Inc in Aiea, HI. View the full address on Dr. Ogawa’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

