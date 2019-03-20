Dr. Russell Ogawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Ogawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Ogawa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ogawa works at
Locations
Ryan N. Sumida M.d. Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 211, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-8441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ogawa is exceptional! He is brilliant very easy to talk to. He explains everything thoroughly and will answer all your questions. It’s always a pleasant meeting when we bring our son to him.
About Dr. Russell Ogawa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396788527
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogawa works at
Dr. Ogawa speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogawa.
