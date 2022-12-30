Overview

Dr. Russell Novak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Novak works at Sarasota Surgical Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.