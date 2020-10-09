Dr. Nord has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Nord, MD
Dr. Russell Nord, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Fremont38690 Stivers St Ste A, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 248-1040
Washington Outpatient Surgery2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1040
Fremont Office2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I sufferred with severe knee pain for 2 months. I was so desperate to see a doctor knows how to make the patients feel they are being cared for that their concerns are valid and that they are being heard. I found these traits of a good physician in Dr. Russell Nord in my first visit. I feel that i am in good hands.
About Dr. Russell Nord, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
