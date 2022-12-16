Dr. Russell Nockels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nockels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Nockels, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Nockels, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Nockels works at
Locations
Loyola University Medical Center2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3208Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nockels?
I had an ALIF performed by Dr. Nockels in 2001. It was a 7 1/2 hour surgery and I had intensive physical therapy for 6 months, yes it was painful with a long recovery, but 21 years later I still have great mobility. I walk 4 to 5 miles daily. Thank you Dr. Nockles and Erin. You have made my life and now my retirement wonderful. I now life in Asheville NC and I enjoy hiking in the mountains. I am grateful to you!
About Dr. Russell Nockels, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1750368635
Education & Certifications
- Queens Sq
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Loyola University Hospital
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nockels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nockels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nockels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nockels works at
Dr. Nockels has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nockels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nockels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nockels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nockels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nockels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.