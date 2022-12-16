Overview

Dr. Russell Nockels, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Nockels works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.