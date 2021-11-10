Dr. Russell Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cozy Care Hospice LLC250 Lombard St Ste 1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 370-0748
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
I was referred to Dr. Nelson by Dr. Scott Blatt for a neck injury related to a car accident. I had originally gone to SCOI doctors in the San Fernando valley who advised me my pain was all in "my head" and "there was nothing wrong with me". Dr. Blatt referred to Dr. Nelson by who was able to THINK OUTSIDE OF THE BOX. Dr. Nelson took x-rays with my neck BENDING and found the issues with damage to the discs in my neck. I had surgery and years later I am still THANKFUL to Dr. Nelson for his kindness and knowledge. HIs staff is incredible as well. I am PAIN FREE for years now.
About Dr. Russell Nelson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780620856
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- University Of California
- U Calif
- Rush Medical College
- University Of Illinois
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.