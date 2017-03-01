See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Russell Nelligan, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Nelligan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Nelligan works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ut Southwestern
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 (214) 648-3111
    Eye Surgery Center of St Augustine
    1400 Us Highway 1 S, St Augustine, FL 32084 (904) 829-2286

Hospital Affiliations
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 01, 2017
    I'm 79 years old with several health issues, including cataracts in one eye. This was affecting my daily live, reading, driving, golf. I decided to have surgery performed by Dr. Nelligan. Ten days after my sight was 20/20 (or better). Thank you so much doctor, you are a fine person and a great physician. I also want t thank and recommend the Eye Care Center of St Augustine FL, an outstanding organization. Alfredo F. Lamas St. Augustine FL
    Alfredo F. Lamas in St Augustine, FL — Mar 01, 2017
    About Dr. Russell Nelligan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

