Super Profile

Dr. Russell Myers, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Russell Myers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Myers works at MDVIP - Midlothian, Virginia in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Midlothian, Virginia
    15769 Wc Main St, Midlothian, VA 23113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 390-9024
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Migraine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Migraine

Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Myers?

    Jul 02, 2021
    Great Doctor and a wonderful man
    Nick H — Jul 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Myers, MD
    About Dr. Russell Myers, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1063464642
    Education & Certifications

    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    • Riverside Hospital - Newport News|Riverside Hospital Newport News, Va
    • VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
    • Chippenham Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myers works at MDVIP - Midlothian, Virginia in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Myers’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

