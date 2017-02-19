Overview

Dr. Russell Morrison III, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Morrison III works at Midloathian Medical Center in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.