Dr. Russell Montgomery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Montgomery, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Locations
Southern California Vascular Associates1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 406, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 532-0793
Foothill Regional Medical Center14662 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 619-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Surgeon
About Dr. Russell Montgomery, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386624526
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
