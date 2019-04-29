Dr. Russell Mongiovi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mongiovi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Mongiovi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Russell Mongiovi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
Malta Foot Specialists3 Hemphill Pl Ste 111, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 Directions (518) 899-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Russ after I got orthotics from someone else that did not work. He explained what was wrong with them and how he could help me. I hesitated because I spent ALOT of money on the bad orthotics, but he was right!! The new ones he made for me are fantastic! He took his time, did not rush me. Answered my 1000 questions! Was very patient with me. I cannot say enough about how great he is!
About Dr. Russell Mongiovi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mongiovi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mongiovi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mongiovi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mongiovi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mongiovi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mongiovi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mongiovi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mongiovi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mongiovi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.