Dr. Russell Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Russell A Miller, MD1900 Garfield Ave Ste C, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 422-6682
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
MY KIDS had Doctor Miller in the 80s and 90s..he was great!now my grandchildren have him..he is outstanding!
About Dr. Russell Miller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1649236803
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.