Dr. Russell Metz, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Metz, MD is a dermatologist in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. He currently practices at Beaches Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Metz is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaches Dermatology
    103B SOLANA RD, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 273-2717
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Beaches Dermatology
    1545 S 14Th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 261-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Beaches Dermatology
    614 E Twincourt Trl, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 808-7107
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Intertrigo

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Russell Metz, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1174578348
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University of Washington
Internship
Medical Education
  • Emory University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Russell Metz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Metz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Metz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.

