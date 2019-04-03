Overview

Dr. Russell Melton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Melton works at Centra Medical Group - Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in Pearisburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.