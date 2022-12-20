Dr. Russell Margraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Margraf, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Margraf, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center
Dr. Margraf works at
Locations
Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic5838 Six Forks Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 785-3400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Triangle Neurosurgery PA1540 Sunday Dr Ste 214, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 785-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was nice. First time in the Goldsboro office. Of course it was good seeing Dr. Margraf. He did surg.on me in 2019. Did an awesome job. Always concerned and caring. So I am back to get that fantastic care.
About Dr. Russell Margraf, MD
- English, Arabic
- 1801861406
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margraf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margraf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margraf speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Margraf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margraf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.