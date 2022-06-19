See All Hand Surgeons in Beaverton, OR
Dr. Russell Madsen Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
11 years of experience
Dr. Russell Madsen Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Madsen Jr works at Kim Chi Vu MD PC in Beaverton, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kim Chi Vu MD PC
    15390 NW Cornell Rd Ste 225, Beaverton, OR 97006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 601-2910

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Wound Repair
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 19, 2022
    This physician is very smart, kind and gentle. I am so grateful that he has accepted me as a patient as I have had multiple procedures in the same body part. A great listener with a terrific office staff. His is specialist in the field of hand surgery especially in the trauma field. Cannot praise him enough.
    Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. Russell Madsen Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285990523
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Madsen Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madsen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madsen Jr works at Kim Chi Vu MD PC in Beaverton, OR. View the full address on Dr. Madsen Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Madsen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madsen Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madsen Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madsen Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

