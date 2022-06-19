Dr. Madsen Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Madsen Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Madsen Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Madsen Jr works at
Locations
Kim Chi Vu MD PC15390 NW Cornell Rd Ste 225, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 601-2910
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This physician is very smart, kind and gentle. I am so grateful that he has accepted me as a patient as I have had multiple procedures in the same body part. A great listener with a terrific office staff. His is specialist in the field of hand surgery especially in the trauma field. Cannot praise him enough.
About Dr. Russell Madsen Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1285990523
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madsen Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madsen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Madsen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madsen Jr.
