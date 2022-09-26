See All Urologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Russell Libby, MD

Urology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Russell Libby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. 

Dr. Libby works at Northwoods Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwoods Urology Associates
    135 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3743
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Russell Libby, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902216740
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Libby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Libby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Libby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Libby works at Northwoods Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Libby’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Libby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

