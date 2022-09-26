Dr. Russell Libby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Libby, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Libby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX.
Locations
Northwoods Urology Associates135 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 805-3743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Libby after early detection of prostate cancer and the decision (mine) to have the prostate removed (versus other treatments). Dr. Libby performed the surgery using robotics and did an excellent job in preserving nerve bundles, restructuring the neck of the bladder and ensuring all cancer was removed. I would not hesitate to refer anyone to Dr. Libby if surgery is required.
About Dr. Russell Libby, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Libby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.