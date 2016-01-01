Overview

Dr. Russell Langan, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Saint George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Langan works at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.