Dr. Russell Lampen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Lampen, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Dr. Lampen works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group230 Michigan St NE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Spectrum Health Hospitals Heart and Lung Transplant Clinic330 Barclay Ave NE Ste, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russell Lampen, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1811970304
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Metro Health Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lampen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lampen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lampen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lampen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.