Dr. Russell Kridel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Kridel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati College of Medicine - M.D.|University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
Facial Plastic Surgery Associates6655 Travis St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-4757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Care Credit
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russell Kridel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston|General Surgery and in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery - at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston|General Surgery and In Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery-At Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati College of Medicine - M.D.|University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
