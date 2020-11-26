See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Russell Klein, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Russell Klein, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (15)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Russell Klein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Klein works at Cedric Franklin Rutland M.D. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of MemorialCare
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sarathi Bhattacharyya, MD
Dr. Sarathi Bhattacharyya, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MemorialCare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Beach Internal Medicine Group Inc.
    1501 Superior Ave Ste 111, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 842-4491
  2. 2
    Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian
    1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 764-5555
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?

    Nov 26, 2020
    He is the best Doctor I have ever had. He has been my doctor for 19 yrs and he is always friendly, thorough, and takes his time. You want Russ as your doctor.
    vsmith — Nov 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Klein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russell Klein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Klein to family and friends

    Dr. Klein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Klein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russell Klein, MD.

    About Dr. Russell Klein, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760480271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein works at Cedric Franklin Rutland M.D. in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Klein’s profile.

    Dr. Klein has seen patients for Cough, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Russell Klein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.