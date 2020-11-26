Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Klein, MD
Dr. Russell Klein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Klein works at
Huntington Beach Internal Medicine Group Inc.1501 Superior Ave Ste 111, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (714) 842-4491
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-5555Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is the best Doctor I have ever had. He has been my doctor for 19 yrs and he is always friendly, thorough, and takes his time. You want Russ as your doctor.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760480271
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
