Dr. Russell Kitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Kitch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Kitch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with Y
Dr. Kitch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Low Country ENT2850 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 567-1360
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitch?
Carefully explains the diagnosis and recommended treatment. Uses follow-up appointments to check progression.
About Dr. Russell Kitch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1992705099
Education & Certifications
- Y
- Barnes Jewish Hospital|Washington University School Of Medicine
- Jewish Hospital at Washington Universit;y|Jewish Hospital St Louis
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitch works at
Dr. Kitch has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.