Overview

Dr. Russell Kinder, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Kinder works at Genesis Spine, Joint & Regenerative Medicine in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.