Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.
Locations
Main Office1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 413-6791
Avera Mckennan Hospital and University Health Center1325 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-8000
Avera Medical Group Dermatology6701 S MINNESOTA AVE, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 322-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kilpatrick is an awesome doctor, who is very caring and professional. Wendy is always very helpful and accommodating along with the others on his staff. Would recommend him to anyone in need. An excellent doctor's office in every aspect!
About Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1568449080
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilpatrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilpatrick has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.