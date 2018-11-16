Overview

Dr. Russell Khater, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Khater works at Orthodontic Care Center in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Mastodynia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.