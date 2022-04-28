Dr. Russell Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
UCLA Health Medicine-Pediatrics Comprehensive Care1245 16th St Ste 125, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 853-8486
UCLA Health CARE Center1399 Roxbury Dr Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 878-3921
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is marvelously kind and compassionate. He authentically engages with patients’ families and provides tactful, helpful care. We have seen him many times over the last handful of years and he has consistently impressed us. Thank you, Dr. Johnson!
About Dr. Russell Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1497198402
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.