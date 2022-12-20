Dr. Russell Jackson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Jackson, DO
Overview
Dr. Russell Jackson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Locations
-
1
Quiroz Adult Medicine Clinic PA155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 111, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 729-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate Luke the PA and Dr. Jackson. Both are kind, gentle and explained well what was going on. What I really liked is the tad of humor which is how I deal with things which I'm a little anxious but I sincerely appreciate both men allowing me to soak in what they are telling me and then allow me to ask any question I want to know. It's that quiet moment to let me think that I value so much. Thank you gentlemen.
About Dr. Russell Jackson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1073752879
Education & Certifications
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- Oklahoma State University
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
179 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
