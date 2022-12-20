Overview

Dr. Russell Jackson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Jackson works at Pablo M. Feuillet, M.D., P.A. in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.