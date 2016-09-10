Overview

Dr. Russell Henry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Henry works at Internal Medicine Clinic of SWLA in Houma, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.