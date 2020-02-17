Overview

Dr. Russell Hendrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Hendrick works at Uptown Endodontics & Implantology in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.