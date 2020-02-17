Dr. Russell Hendrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Hendrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Hendrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
Uptown Endodontics Implantology2633 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 224-5507Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had very saggy breasts that were uncomfortable and made me look frumpy and my clothes to be ill-fitting. Dr Hendrick did a breast reduction and it honestly changed my life! He is extremely professional, gentle and and did a beautiful job surgically. I would recommend him without question. I am a “mature” ( not old) woman who feels young again. Whatever you have wanted done and have been putting off, do it!!! Dr Hendrick will help explain your options and give an honest appraisal of your situation and the outcome you can expect. It is so nice to have a plastic surgeon who is pleasant , friendly, knowledgeable , skilled and compassionate!
About Dr. Russell Hendrick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
