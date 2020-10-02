Overview

Dr. Russell Heigh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Heigh works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

