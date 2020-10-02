See All Gastroenterologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Russell Heigh, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Heigh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Heigh works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - GI
    13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 946-0013
  2. 2
    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 550-8891

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Russell Heigh, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1558344267
Education & Certifications

  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Russell Heigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heigh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heigh has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heigh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Heigh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heigh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

